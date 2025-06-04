Vice President Al-Sheikh Receives French President's Advisor For Middle East Affairs

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) RAMALLAH /PNN /

Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Hussein al-Sheikh, and the Advisor to the French President for Middle East and North Africa Affairs, Anne-Claire Legendre, discussed and shared today political visions for ending the war of genocide against the Palestinian people and recognizing the Palestinian state.

During a meeting in Ramallah, al-Sheikh conveyed the greetings of President Mahmoud Abbas to French President Emmanuel Macron.

He reiterated the Palestinian leadership's priorities, mainly achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and delivering urgent relief to citizens, while emphasizing the need to halt the occupation's escalating measures in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

He also stressed the need for the State of Palestine to assume full responsibility in Gaza, affirming the need for the full withdrawal of occupation forces and the implementation of the two-state solution based on international legitimacy, leading to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Vice President also praised the French and Saudi efforts to hold an international conference on the two-state solution in New York on the 17th of this month, calling for practical measures regarding France's and the participating countries' recognition of the State of Palestine, as this would protect the two-state solution.

He emphasized the importance of developing a peace plan to end the conflict and providing economic and financial support to continue building state institutions, as well as supporting development and reconstruction projects.

Some bilateral issues were also discussed, and the historic partnership between the State of Palestine and France for peacemaking was emphasized.

The Sheikh praised the valued support provided by France to the Palestinian cause.

He also discussed the reform process of state institutions, stressing commitment to international legitimacy and international law.



