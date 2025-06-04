Swiss Defence Minister Launches Probe Into Alleged Spy Links With Russia
SRF based its information released on Wednesday on a secret report by the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS). This allegedly mentions illegal data transfer by the FIS via the Russian cyber security company Kaspersky to Russian intelligence services, including the GRU military intelligence service. Other intelligence services are said to have warned the Swiss intelligence service about this.More More Russian mission installs more 'spy' antennas in Geneva, Swiss TV report claims
