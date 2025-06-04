Swiss Defence Minister Launches Probe Into Alleged Spy Links With Russia

Deutsch de VBS leitet Administrativuntersuchung zu NDB-Russland-Kontakten ein Original Read more: VBS leitet Administrativuntersuchung zu NDB-Russland-Kontakten ei

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister has launched an investigation into the alleged disclosure of sensitive information by the cyber division of the Federal Intelligence Service to Russia. According to Swiss public radio, SRF, this took place between 2015 and 2020. This content was published on June 4, 2025 - 11:54 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

SRF based its information released on Wednesday on a secret report by the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS). This allegedly mentions illegal data transfer by the FIS via the Russian cyber security company Kaspersky to Russian intelligence services, including the GRU military intelligence service. Other intelligence services are said to have warned the Swiss intelligence service about this.

