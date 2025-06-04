Major Traffic Jams Expected In Switzerland For Whitsun Weekend

Deutsch de Längste Staus vor Pfingsten Freitag- und Samstagnachmittag erwartet Original Read more: Längste Staus vor Pfingsten Freitag- und Samstagnachmittag erwarte

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Long traffic jams can be expected near the Gotthard Tunnel, the main north-south transalpine route in Switzerland, on Friday and Saturday afternoons due to the Whitsun holiday. This content was published on June 4, 2025 - 12:22 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

They won't clear up overnight from Friday to Saturday, the Viasuisse traffic service warned in a press release on Tuesday. It said most motorists are also likely to be on the road for the return journey on Whit Monday.

To avoid long jams, Viasuisse recommends starting the outward journey early on Friday morning, when traffic jams should be limited until around 11am. After that, it is worth travelling again on Sunday night. For the return journey, it is advisable to set off early on Monday morning or during the night from Whit Monday to Tuesday.

For travellers from the greater Zurich area and eastern Switzerland, it is worth taking the San Bernardino route (A13), according to Viasuisse. This alternative is recommended by the Federal Roads Office as soon as the waiting time before the Gotthard tunnel exceeds one hour.

However, the traffic service points out that there may also be delays on the alternative route. Those travelling south from Switzerland's central Plateau region can take the Lötschberg or Simplon routes.

Viasuisse recommends travelling over the mountains, for example the Gotthard Pass, if you don't want to get stuck in jams. Just in time for the holidays, the winter closure will also be lifted on Friday morning on the 2,224 metre Susten Pass, the last Alpine pass in canton Uri.

The previous record for traffic jams at Whitsun 2018 was 25 kilometres southbound. This was caused by an accident on the A13 motorway in the San Bernardino tunnel.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

