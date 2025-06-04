Major Traffic Jams Expected In Switzerland For Whitsun Weekend
-
Deutsch
de
Längste Staus vor Pfingsten Freitag- und Samstagnachmittag erwartet
Original
Read more: Längste Staus vor Pfingsten Freitag- und Samstagnachmittag erwarte
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
They won't clear up overnight from Friday to Saturday, the Viasuisse traffic service warned in a press release on Tuesday. It said most motorists are also likely to be on the road for the return journey on Whit Monday.
To avoid long jams, Viasuisse recommends starting the outward journey early on Friday morning, when traffic jams should be limited until around 11am. After that, it is worth travelling again on Sunday night. For the return journey, it is advisable to set off early on Monday morning or during the night from Whit Monday to Tuesday.
For travellers from the greater Zurich area and eastern Switzerland, it is worth taking the San Bernardino route (A13), according to Viasuisse. This alternative is recommended by the Federal Roads Office as soon as the waiting time before the Gotthard tunnel exceeds one hour.
However, the traffic service points out that there may also be delays on the alternative route. Those travelling south from Switzerland's central Plateau region can take the Lötschberg or Simplon routes.
Viasuisse recommends travelling over the mountains, for example the Gotthard Pass, if you don't want to get stuck in jams. Just in time for the holidays, the winter closure will also be lifted on Friday morning on the 2,224 metre Susten Pass, the last Alpine pass in canton Uri.
The previous record for traffic jams at Whitsun 2018 was 25 kilometres southbound. This was caused by an accident on the A13 motorway in the San Bernardino tunnel.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...Popular Stories More Climate solutions Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It's complicated Read more: Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It's complicate
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment