Swiss Parliament Finalises Tobacco Advertising Ban To Protect Minors
Tobacco causes around 10,000 deaths a year in Switzerland, representing one of the main public health problems. The health costs run into billions of Swiss francs.
In 2022, 56.6% of Swiss citizens voted in favour of the“Children and young people without tobacco advertising” initiative, which called for a ban on“all forms of tobacco advertising accessible to children”. The Federal Council's revision of the law concludes the process.More More Swiss back further restrictions on tobacco advertising
