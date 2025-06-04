Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Parliament Finalises Tobacco Advertising Ban To Protect Minors

2025-06-04 02:21:32
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Tobacco advertising will be banned in Switzerland to protect children, with a few exceptions. On Wednesday, parliament approved the implementation of the "Children and young people without tobacco advertising" initiative. This content was published on June 4, 2025 - 14:07 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
Tobacco causes around 10,000 deaths a year in Switzerland, representing one of the main public health problems. The health costs run into billions of Swiss francs.

In 2022, 56.6% of Swiss citizens voted in favour of the“Children and young people without tobacco advertising” initiative, which called for a ban on“all forms of tobacco advertising accessible to children”. The Federal Council's revision of the law concludes the process.

