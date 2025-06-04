Swiss Parliament Agrees To Ban Disposable Vapes
-
Disposable vapes have been on the Swiss market since 2020. Adolescents and pre-adolescents are particularly attracted by the colourful, multi-flavoured products. The consumption trend is upwards, according to Christophe Clivaz, a Green Party parliamentarian behind the motion.More More Could Switzerland follow the UK and ban disposable vapes?
This content was published on Jan 31, 2024 Britain is banning disposable e-cigarettes, as part of a drive to curb youth vaping. What's the situation in Switzerland?Read more: Could Switzerland follow the UK and ban disposable vapes
