Swiss Parliament Agrees To Ban Disposable Vapes

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Disposable e-cigarettes, or vapes, should be banned for sale in Switzerland, according to the Swiss parliament. On Wednesday, the Swiss Senate voted on this issue, passing a motion that had already been validated by the House of Representatives in 2024. This content was published on June 4, 2025 - 14:27 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Disposable vapes have been on the Swiss market since 2020. Adolescents and pre-adolescents are particularly attracted by the colourful, multi-flavoured products. The consumption trend is upwards, according to Christophe Clivaz, a Green Party parliamentarian behind the motion.

