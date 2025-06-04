Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Parliament Agrees To Ban Disposable Vapes

Swiss Parliament Agrees To Ban Disposable Vapes


2025-06-04 02:21:32
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Disposable e-cigarettes, or vapes, should be banned for sale in Switzerland, according to the Swiss parliament. On Wednesday, the Swiss Senate voted on this issue, passing a motion that had already been validated by the House of Representatives in 2024. This content was published on June 4, 2025 - 14:27 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Le Parlement décide d'interdire les e-cigarettes à usage unique Original Read more: Le Parlement décide d'interdire les e-cigarettes à usage uniqu

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Disposable vapes have been on the Swiss market since 2020. Adolescents and pre-adolescents are particularly attracted by the colourful, multi-flavoured products. The consumption trend is upwards, according to Christophe Clivaz, a Green Party parliamentarian behind the motion.

More More Could Switzerland follow the UK and ban disposable vapes?

This content was published on Jan 31, 2024 Britain is banning disposable e-cigarettes, as part of a drive to curb youth vaping. What's the situation in Switzerland?

Read more: Could Switzerland follow the UK and ban disposable vapes

MENAFN04062025000210011054ID1109637448

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search