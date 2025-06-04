Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Elderly Swiss-Tunisian Man Held In Prison In Tunisia

Elderly Swiss-Tunisian Man Held In Prison In Tunisia


2025-06-04 02:21:32
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) An 81-year-old Swiss-Tunisian dual national is being held in a Tunisian prison. The former manager of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) was arrested a year ago, according to Amnesty International. This content was published on June 4, 2025 - 14:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de 81-jähriger Schweizer sitzt in tunesischem Gefängnis Original Read more: 81-jähriger Schweizer sitzt in tunesischem Gefängni

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The dual national had campaigned for the rights of refugees. His imprisonment is part of a wave of repression by the Tunisian government against civil society, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

In 2016, the man founded the organisation“Conseil Tunisien pour les Refugies” (CTR). This group helps with the pre-registration of asylum-seekers and the provision of basic assistance, working closely with UNHCR, Amnesty said.

In May 2024, his organisation published an advertisement seeking hotels to accommodate asylum-seekers and people seeking protection in precarious situations. According to Amnesty, Tunisian media and social networks claim that the CTR is encouraging the settlement of illegal migrants.

More Opinion More Tunisia holds presidential elections under one-man rule... again

This content was published on Sep 30, 2024 As Tunisia readies for October's presidential elections, questions about the people's role arise amid a resurgence of authoritarianism.

Read more: Tunisia holds presidential elections under one-man rule... again

MENAFN04062025000210011054ID1109637447

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search