Elderly Swiss-Tunisian Man Held In Prison In Tunisia
The dual national had campaigned for the rights of refugees. His imprisonment is part of a wave of repression by the Tunisian government against civil society, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.
In 2016, the man founded the organisation“Conseil Tunisien pour les Refugies” (CTR). This group helps with the pre-registration of asylum-seekers and the provision of basic assistance, working closely with UNHCR, Amnesty said.
In May 2024, his organisation published an advertisement seeking hotels to accommodate asylum-seekers and people seeking protection in precarious situations. According to Amnesty, Tunisian media and social networks claim that the CTR is encouraging the settlement of illegal migrants.More Opinion More Tunisia holds presidential elections under one-man rule... again
This content was published on Sep 30, 2024 As Tunisia readies for October's presidential elections, questions about the people's role arise amid a resurgence of authoritarianism.Read more: Tunisia holds presidential elections under one-man rule... again
