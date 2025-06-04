Elderly Swiss-Tunisian Man Held In Prison In Tunisia

Deutsch de 81-jähriger Schweizer sitzt in tunesischem Gefängnis Original Read more: 81-jähriger Schweizer sitzt in tunesischem Gefängni

MENAFN - Swissinfo) An 81-year-old Swiss-Tunisian dual national is being held in a Tunisian prison. The former manager of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) was arrested a year ago, according to Amnesty International. This content was published on June 4, 2025 - 14:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The dual national had campaigned for the rights of refugees. His imprisonment is part of a wave of repression by the Tunisian government against civil society, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

In 2016, the man founded the organisation“Conseil Tunisien pour les Refugies” (CTR). This group helps with the pre-registration of asylum-seekers and the provision of basic assistance, working closely with UNHCR, Amnesty said.

In May 2024, his organisation published an advertisement seeking hotels to accommodate asylum-seekers and people seeking protection in precarious situations. According to Amnesty, Tunisian media and social networks claim that the CTR is encouraging the settlement of illegal migrants.

