Canton Valais Gives CHF10 Million To Blatten After Devastating Landslide

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Canton Valais is releasing CHF10 million ($12.1 million) in emergency funds for the Swiss mountain village of Blatten, which was wiped out by a devastating glacier collapse last week. A strategy group is being set up to study the reconstruction of the village in the Lötschental valley. This content was published on June 4, 2025 - 15:07 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to the Valais cantonal government, the group will comprise various departments: spatial development, natural hazards, economy, tourism and innovation, agriculture and the cantonal finance administration, among others.

The reconstruction of infrastructure in the Lötschental is to be tackled quickly without bureaucratic hurdles, President Mathias Reynard (Department of Health, Social Affairs and Culture) told reporters on Wednesday in Sion together with his government colleagues. Details on how the CHF10 million will be spent will be decided later.

