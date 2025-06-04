Canton Valais Gives CHF10 Million To Blatten After Devastating Landslide
According to the Valais cantonal government, the group will comprise various departments: spatial development, natural hazards, economy, tourism and innovation, agriculture and the cantonal finance administration, among others.
The reconstruction of infrastructure in the Lötschental is to be tackled quickly without bureaucratic hurdles, President Mathias Reynard (Department of Health, Social Affairs and Culture) told reporters on Wednesday in Sion together with his government colleagues. Details on how the CHF10 million will be spent will be decided later.More More Situation in Blatten stable but steady rockfall continues
This content was published on Jun 3, 2025 The situation in the landslide area of Blatten in southwestern Switzerland remained stable during Monday night. On the Kleine Nesthorn, however, smaller rockfalls continue to occur.Read more: Situation in Blatten stable but steady rockfall continue
