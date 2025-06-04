Will Swiss President Be Forbidden From Speaking English To Counterparts?

Français fr Karin Keller-Sutter ne pourra plus parler anglais à des homologues Original Read more: Karin Keller-Sutter ne pourra plus parler anglais à des homologue

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland's president, Karin Keller-Sutter, should use one of the country's four national languages - French, German, Italian or Romansh - when communicating with international organisations, and not English, according to a motion that passed on Wednesday in the House of Representatives. This content was published on June 4, 2025 - 15:46 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This should be the rule with organisations that have one of Switzerland's national languages among their official working languages, according to the motion tabled by Swiss Senator Carlo Sommaruga, a left-wing Social Democrat. He put forward the motion in response to the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental organisation, to use English for Switzerland's next national evaluation.

