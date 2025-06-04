Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Will Swiss President Be Forbidden From Speaking English To Counterparts?

Will Swiss President Be Forbidden From Speaking English To Counterparts?


2025-06-04 02:21:31
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland's president, Karin Keller-Sutter, should use one of the country's four national languages - French, German, Italian or Romansh - when communicating with international organisations, and not English, according to a motion that passed on Wednesday in the House of Representatives. This content was published on June 4, 2025 - 15:46 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Karin Keller-Sutter ne pourra plus parler anglais à des homologues Original Read more: Karin Keller-Sutter ne pourra plus parler anglais à des homologue

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This should be the rule with organisations that have one of Switzerland's national languages among their official working languages, according to the motion tabled by Swiss Senator Carlo Sommaruga, a left-wing Social Democrat. He put forward the motion in response to the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental organisation, to use English for Switzerland's next national evaluation.

More More English as a common language in Switzerland: a positive or a problem?

This content was published on Apr 4, 2021 It's not unusual to hear Swiss people from different parts of the country chatting away in English. But what does it mean for national identity?

Read more: English as a common language in Switzerland: a positive or a problem

MENAFN04062025000210011054ID1109637445

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search