Will Swiss President Be Forbidden From Speaking English To Counterparts?
This should be the rule with organisations that have one of Switzerland's national languages among their official working languages, according to the motion tabled by Swiss Senator Carlo Sommaruga, a left-wing Social Democrat. He put forward the motion in response to the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental organisation, to use English for Switzerland's next national evaluation.More More English as a common language in Switzerland: a positive or a problem?
It's not unusual to hear Swiss people from different parts of the country chatting away in English. But what does it mean for national identity?
