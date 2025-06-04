Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Most Over-65S In Switzerland Regularly Use The Internet

2025-06-04 02:21:31
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The digital divide is narrowing faster than expected in Switzerland. A study published on Wednesday reveals that nine out of ten over-65s regularly use the internet. However, access to the digital world for the over-85s is much more difficult. This content was published on June 4, 2025 - 16:31 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
According to the“Digital Seniors 2025” study by Pro Senectute, 88% of 65-74 year-olds have basic digital skills. This is more than double the figure of the first survey in 2010. For the 75-84 age group, the proportion is 71%. By contrast, the over-85s are much worse off (43%).

“We estimate that there will always be 5-10% of the very elderly population who will not be connected or who will no longer be connected for health reasons linked to old age,” said Peter Burri Follath, head of communications at Pro Senectute Switzerland.

