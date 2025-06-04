Most Over-65S In Switzerland Regularly Use The Internet
According to the“Digital Seniors 2025” study by Pro Senectute, 88% of 65-74 year-olds have basic digital skills. This is more than double the figure of the first survey in 2010. For the 75-84 age group, the proportion is 71%. By contrast, the over-85s are much worse off (43%).
"We estimate that there will always be 5-10% of the very elderly population who will not be connected or who will no longer be connected for health reasons linked to old age," said Peter Burri Follath, head of communications at Pro Senectute Switzerland.
The number of older people in Switzerland is continuing to rise.
