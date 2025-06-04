Brazil, North Africa Build Tighter Business Ties

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – In traveling to Algeria, Tunisia, and Morocco, a Brazilian multisector trade mission encountered business opportunities in multiple sectors in each of those countries. According to the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce's Institutional Relations director, Fernanda Baltazar, the meetings helped build rapport between businesspeople from Brazil and the three Arab nations in North Africa beyond mere commercial exchange.

“This was a chance for Brazilian businesses in different sectors to learn about the markets, the differences between them, and to realize that opportunities are available not just for exporting to Arab countries, but also for building partnerships and sharing knowledge and technology, and not only in food and beverages or agribusiness,” Baltazar told ANBA this Wednesday (4). The mission was organized by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), with support from the Arab Chamber.

Fernanda Baltazar: a chance for businesses to engage in partnerships

The first stop on the trip was Algeria, where delegates from ministries, businesses, and industry-specific organizations convened at the Brazil-Algeria Business Forum to discuss the markets of different countries, and to engage in B2B sessions. In Tunisia, a seminar on Brazil-Tunisia relations and opportunities and business matchmaking sessions took place at the Tunisian Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (Utica), in Tunis.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 100 businesses joined the event. Another seminar and matchmaking event took place in Rabat, Morocco, with over 200 Moroccan and Brazilian companies joining in, the Ministry said. During the negotiations, the Brazilian delegation visited to local businesses in each of the countries.

Baltazar said the meetings uncovered how the governments and businesses in those three countries view their relations with Brazil.“It was great to hear from our Arab counterparts in Algeria, Tunisia, and Morocco the extent to which they regard the Brazilian market as strategic and the importance they ascribe to relying on Brazil as a partner for the economic development of their countries. I see this in a very positive light, and there are opportunities in place. We feel that this was a positive learning experience that these companies can now build upon.”

