Parent Company Of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care And Tufts Health Plan, Point32health, Recognized As One Of The Most Community-Minded Organizations In The Country

Named by Points of Light to The Civic 50 for the fifth time

CANTON, Mass., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, Point32Health, was named to Points of Light's The Civic 50 for the fifth time. The Civic 50 recognizes the top socially responsible organizations in the United States and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact and community into their practices, values and core business.

"Our colleagues' dedication to the people and communities we serve is evident across all aspects of our organization – from our Foundation community investments to colleague engagement in service and giving to business practices that prioritize people and their well-being," said Eileen Auen, executive chair of Point32Health. "We know that for our business to thrive, communities must also thrive. That's why community is central to our purpose to guide and empower healthier lives for everyone."

In 2024, Point32Health and the Point32Health Foundation gave nearly $14 million in grants, matching gifts, sponsorships, volunteer time, in-kind and other contributions to support nonprofit organizations in local communities. Colleagues volunteered 13,215 hours, valued by Independent Sector at more than $525,000.

"In an ever-evolving landscape, companies are looking to ensure that they can meet the needs of their communities, customers and stakeholders," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Companies like Point32Health are leading the way in showing how social impact benefits their employees' well-being, strengthens the communities where they do business, and brings value and meaning to their work. Their efforts provide a model for others looking to bring the benefits of volunteering and social impact to their workforce and they're extremely deserving of this recognition."

Point32Health was one of only six New England-based companies named to the list.

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact, and the results are analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate community engagement.

To view the Points of Light report and see the full list of The Civic 50 2025 honorees, visit

SOURCE Point32Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED