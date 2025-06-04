FIRST BANK NAMES NEW CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Larry Jackson to First Bank's leadership team," said Adam Currie, CEO of First Bank. "Larry's deep expertise in credit risk management, strong leadership skills, and high character will be instrumental as our bank continues to grow. We are excited about his homecoming to the Carolinas. I also want to thank Mike Brower for building an incredible credit culture at First Bank over the last decade and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement later this fall."

Jackson expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am very excited about the opportunity to work alongside this leadership team in continuing to grow a phenomenal community/regional bank. It's truly rare to find a financial services firm that aligns so closely with my own personal values in how we approach the market and our customers. I look forward to contributing to First Bank's continued success."

A native of Reading, Michigan, Jackson earned his Bachelor's in Business Administration with a focus on Management from Spring Arbor University in 2004. He will be relocating to Greensboro this summer with his wife and four children. Beyond his professional achievements, Jackson is deeply committed to community involvement.

About us:

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12.1 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 113 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at . Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

