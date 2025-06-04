Toray Reinforces Long-Term Commitment To Aerospace And Defense Innovation At The 2025 Paris Air Show
Critical Materials for Mission Success
Toray's advanced materials are qualified across major global defense and space programs – ranging from 5th and 6th-generation fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to next-generation missiles, rotorcraft, and orbital systems. Among recent milestones is the selection of Toray's T1100/3960 carbon fiber prepreg for the U.S. Army's Future-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program to be used in primary airframe structures. Toray's composites deliver the strength, durability, and thermal stability essential to mission-critical systems.
Powering the Evolution of Aviation
Toray composite technologies have enabled the widespread adoption of lightweight, fuel-efficient materials for large passenger jets and now play a pivotal role in the development of electric and hybrid propulsion aircraft, including electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. These materials are ideal due to their high strength-to-weight ratio, processing efficiency, and robust qualification data needed for certification.
Demonstrating its continued commitment to innovation, Toray recently expanded its portfolio with advanced thermoplastic composites such as Toray Cetex® TC1130 PESU , engineered for aircraft interior applications, and Toray Cetex TC915 PA+TM, developed to meet performance demands focused on durability and lightweight design – particularly in urban air mobility (UAM) and UAS platforms. Other product expansions include the TORAYCATM T1200 , ideal for the most demanding applications, with the world's highest tensile strength of 8.0 gigapascals (GPa).
The ongoing expansion of manufacturing facilities in France to support the market growth in Europe focuses on standard modulus and high modulus fibers used and qualified in commercial aviation, space, and defense applications. Advanced towpreg products are also available for filament-wound and automated placement manufactured aerostructures.
As Toray approaches its 100th anniversary in 2026, the company continues to embody its centennial theme: "Pioneering Change for the World." With nearly a century of proven performance and innovation, Toray continues to provide reliable, high-performance materials that support the future of aviation.
Participating Toray Companies:
Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.
Developer, manufacturer, and supplier of polyacrylonitrile-based TORAYCATM carbon fiber and thermoset prepreg materials.
Toray Advanced Composites
Developer, manufacturer, and supplier of thermoset and thermoplastic-based materials, including prepregs in fabric, unidirectional tape, bulk-molded compounds, and reinforced thermoplastic laminate formats.
Toray Carbon Fibers Europe
European manufacturer of TORAYCATM carbon fiber and pultruded composite materials.
About Toray
Toray is a leading technology and advanced materials innovator. We have contributed to social progress since our foundation in 1926 by creating new value and addressing global challenges by supplying high-value products, including fibers and textiles, resins and films, and carbon fiber composite materials. Our 306 subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide employ almost 48,000 people. .
