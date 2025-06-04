Century Fasteners Corp. Exhibiting At The 2025 International Paris Air Show

Century Fasteners Corp. and Cherry Aerospace Relationship Showcased at the 2025 International Paris Air Show, Paris-Le Bourget Airport, France, June 16-22, 2025.

ELMHURST, N.Y., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp . ( ) is an authorized distributor for Cherry Aerospace ( ).

Century Fasteners Corp. is exhibiting at the 2025 International Paris Air Show , Paris-Le Bourget Airport, France, June 16-22, 2025 will be showcasing its relationship with Cherry Aerospace and its value-added capabilities in Hall 3, Stand F94.

In addition to making world-class Cherry products more broadly available to distributors and OEMs, the partnership expands Century's existing services to the manufacturing community by enabling the company to provide deeper bill of material coverage to complement its product offering.

The International Paris Air Show hosts the world's top air show every two years, where the aerospace, aviation and defense industries can lead change, network, learn from experts and find new business opportunities. For more info about the event, please go to: 2025 International Paris Air Show .

About Century Fasteners

Century Fasteners Corp. is an ISO9001: 2015, AS9100D and AS9120B certified company, serving as a master distributor of fastener and non-fastener products. Century offers leading customer service, an extensive product range, and advanced VMI technology to serve the Aerospace, Military, and Defense industries. Century offers a comprehensive array of value-added services and VMI programs to substantially reduce the costs associated with ordering, stocking, and inventory management. Service, Inventory, IntegrityTM

For Cherry Aerospace product quotes for OEMs or Distributors, email the requirements to Century Fasteners Corp. at [email protected] . See our in stock and ready to ship Cherry Aerospace - CherryMax Rivets inventory here ...

About Cherry® Aerospace

Headquartered in Santa Ana, CA, Cherry Aerospace is a global leader in the design and manufacture of fastening systems for the aerospace industry. The Cherry® Aerospace name is synonymous with aerospace fasteners, and the CherryMax® line of rivets is the most widely used in the industry. Cherry® Aerospace is well known for their industry leading blind rivets, blind bolts, rivetless nut plates, shear pin fasteners and installation tools. The company is a member of the SPS Fastener Division of Precision Castparts Corp.

Media contact:

John Ringold, Director of Marketing - Century Fasteners Corp.

800-221-0769

[email protected]

Contact:

***@optonline

