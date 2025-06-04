Seaworthy Collective Announces Opportunity For New Wave Of Contributors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Join the Mentor, Collaborator, & Investor Network supporting ocean entrepreneurs

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Seaworthy Collective, a Miami-based non-profit BlueTech (ocean innovation) entrepreneur support organization and community, is proud to announce the opportunity to join its revamped Mentor, Collaborator, and Investor Network. After supporting 40 BlueTech startups and 78 founders who have raised over $22.5 million since 2021, and with support from their $14M NOAA Ocean Enterprise Accelerators partnership, The Continuum, Seaworthy sees this as a vital time to join them and their partners in growing BlueTech networks and ecosystems.

For the first time in over 2 years, they are inviting individuals and organizations from across the globe interested in contributing their networks, resources, knowledge, and experience to join them in supporting Seaworthy founders and startups. With the recent launch of Seaworthy's community and network platform, The Shoreline, they are now able to automate and accelerate matchmaking members of their network with the most aligned ocean impact startups.

Apply to join Seaworthy Collective's Mentor, Collaborator, and Investor Network by July 11th at: bit/SeaworthyNetwork

Members of Seaworthy Collective's Mentor, Collaborator, and Investor Network benefit from:

-Opportunities for direct engagement with BlueTech startups & founders

-Curated access to ocean innovation (BlueTech) ecosystem insights and events

-Growing their brand & credibility in the Blue Economy with opportunities for visibility

-Exclusive networking and collaboration opportunities with fellow mentors, collaborators, and investors, as well as Seaworthy startups and founders

"Our Mentor, Collaborator, and Investor Network continues to be a core pillar of our community. After over a year of developing capacity to more effectively and intentionally connect our ecosystem via The Shoreline, we're excited to re-open our doors to invite ocean-passionate stakeholders to join us or re-engage. Additionally, our NOAA partnership, The Continuum, creates a multiplier effect to get involved with startups across our partnership of 7 leading accelerators and organizations. This is more than a routine call; it's a pivotal moment to mobilize collective action for scalable ocean solutions," said Daniel Kleinman, Seaworthy Collective's Founder & CEO.

Whether someone is an original member of Seaworthy Collective's network or new to the community, Seaworthy is excited to activate its network for the upcoming fall cohort of the Ocean Enterprise Studio and Incubator, which is currently accepting applications through June 26th at SeaworthyCollective/seachange.

About Seaworthy Collective:

Seaworthy Collective is a Miami-based 501c3 nonprofit that supports current and aspiring entrepreneurs driving innovation for ocean impact (AKA BlueTech). Our mission is to bring all hands on deck for BlueTech, via programs to co-create and grow early-stage startups, build regional capacity, and educate our community. We empower Sea Change Makers – founders of all backgrounds leading profitable and planet-positive businesses. Since 2021, we've supported 40 BlueTech startups and 78 founders, who have raised over $22.5 million in grants and investments since graduating. Altogether, our local and global community generates scalable solutions for 71% of the planet (our ocean) to regenerate 100% of the planet. Learn more at SeaworthyCollective.

