Annual General Meeting approves dividend proposal and re-elects Jan Smits to the Supervisory Board

Dividend increases by 50% to € 0.30 per share

Jan Smits elected to the Supervisory Board for a four-year term Management Board and Supervisory Board are discharged by a clear majority for financial year 2024 Garching, Germany, June 4, 2025 – The Annual General Meeting of SUSS MicroTec SE yesterday resolved to distribute a dividend of € 0.30 per share for the 2024 financial year, a 50% increase compared to the previous year, which corresponds to a total dividend payout of € 5.7 million. The shareholders thus approved the company's proposal. Jan Smits, whose Supervisory Board mandate would have ended at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, was elected to the Supervisory Board for a further four years.



In his speech to the approximately 120 shareholders present, Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS, presented the company's strong performance in the past year and went into detail about the forecast for the 2025 financial year. "We want to continue our company growth beyond 2025. Therefore, we are fully focused on the development of various new solutions that we will bring to market in the coming years and on expanding our production capacities by the opening of our new, larger production site in Taiwan planned for the second half of 2025," said Frick.



In the other agenda items, the shareholders granted discharge to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, appointed the auditor for the 2025 financial year, adjusted the remuneration of the Supervisory Board, approved the remuneration report and decided on the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association. A total of 56.7 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.



The presentation for Burkhardt Frick's speech and all documents relating to the 2025 Annual General Meeting are available for download at in the"Investor Relations" section under"Annual General Meeting".

Sven Koepsel

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

E-Mail: ...

Tel.: +49 89 32007151





About SUSS

SUSS is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS supports more than 8,000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany.

