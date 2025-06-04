EQS-News: Bike24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

BIKE24 Raises Revenue Guidance for Fiscal Year 2025 – EBITDA Forecast Remains Unchanged – All-Time High Quarterly Revenue Expected in Q2 2025

04.06.2025 / 12:46 CET/CEST

BIKE24 raises revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025 – EBITDA forecast remains unchanged – All-time high quarterly revenue expected in Q2 2025 Dresden, June 4, 2025 – Bike24 Holding AG is raising its revenue forecast for the current fiscal year in light of continued strong business momentum. The company now expects revenues in the range of EUR 248 million to EUR 261 million (previously: EUR 233 million to EUR 242 million). According to internal estimates, BIKE24 is gaining significant market share – a development that is highly relevant for the company's long-term revenue potential. The guidance for adjusted EBITDA remains unchanged at EUR 7 million to EUR 12.1 million due to the persistently intense price competition, particularly in the fullbike segment. The main growth driver continues to be the Parts, Accessories, and Clothing segment (PAC). In addition to a favorable market environment and an early seasonal start supported by mild weather, BIKE24 has significantly improved product availability – further enhanced by the recent SAP system rollout. The consistent internationalization strategy pursued over the past years, along with the launch of localized webshops in Poland and Finland earlier this year, is also making a noticeable contribution to growth. These structural advantages enable BIKE24 to offer customers across Europe a broad, immediately available product range and a seamless shopping experience – independent of short-term market fluctuations. BIKE24 is reporting double-digit growth rates across all strategic regions, both in new and existing customer segments. The company expects Q2 2025 to deliver the highest quarterly revenue in its history. In addition to a supportive market environment, a number of internal initiatives are directly contributing to the company's growth:

Significantly improved product availability through optimized purchasing, enabled by the SAP system implemented last year Ongoing international expansion via localized webshops in Finland and Poland Despite continued challenges in the fullbike market, the segment is showing encouraging development. Growth is primarily supported by strategic purchasing agreements with manufacturers and access to special stock clearance deals. Leveraging its pan-European footprint, BIKE24 is able to market these bikes efficiently and at scale. Close cooperation with brand manufacturers provides the company with a clear competitive advantage. “Our core business in parts, accessories, and clothing is performing exceptionally well – thanks to our availability, broad product selection, and price competitiveness,” said Andres Martin-Birner, CEO and Founder of Bike24 Holding AG.“In the fullbike segment, we are additionally benefiting from targeted purchasing partnerships with industry players. These allow us to create attractive offerings and further strengthen our role as a European distribution partner for branded manufacturers.” BIKE24 will publish its full half-year results for 2025 on August 13, 2025.

About BIKE24

BIKE24 is one of continental Europe's leading e-commerce bike platforms. The online retailer with a focus on the premium segment is the central contact point for the fast-growing community of bicycle enthusiasts and thus promotes green mobility. Founded in Dresden in 2002 by CEO Andrés Martin-Birner, Falk Herrmann and Lars Witt, responsible for Legal & Own Brands, the company has quickly developed into one of continental Europe's leading companies as well as a globally active online retailer in this fast-growing market. The web shop offers customers 70,000 products from more than 800 brands. This gives BIKE24 the widest range of branded products in the sector in continental Europe. The online bike platform is already present with ten local online shops in Germany (bike24), Austria (bike24), Spain (bike24), France (bike24), Italy (bike24), the Netherlands (bike24), Luxembourg (bike24), Belgium (bike24), Poland (bike24), and Finland (bike24) in continental Europe. In addition, the international shop (bike24) serves customers worldwide. Press Relations:

Investor Relations:

