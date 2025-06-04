Media Release: Sensirion Partners With Sintropy.Ai And Repcom To Drive Innovation In AI-Driven Sensor Technology

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media release: Sensirion partners with Sintropy and Repcom to drive innovation in AI-driven sensor technology

04.06.2025

Media Release: 03.06.2025, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Sensirion partners with Sintropy and Repcom to drive innovation in AI-driven sensor technology Sensirion, a global leader in high-precision environmental and flow sensor solutions, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Sintropy, a dynamic start-up focused on automation and AI-driven solutions. Facilitated by Repcom, a leading distributor in Italy, this partnership is set to redefine data collection and automation capabilities across various industries. Born from the R&D engineering expertise at Centri Medici Santagostino in Milan, Sintropy is dedicated to leveraging high-quality data for advanced automation and AI applications. In an era dominated by SaaS solutions, Sintropy stands out by emphasizing that the true foundation of robust AI ecosystems lies not just in software, but in the quality of the data itself. To produce such high-value data, the company recognizes the importance of using reliable, versatile, and precise sensors making them essential components in building effective, scalable, and intelligent automation solutions. Why Sensirion? After extensive research and testing of various sensor brands and chips, Sintropy identified Sensirion as the optimal choice for its innovative solutions. The decision was driven by Sensirion's exceptional quality, data stability, and reliability. Thanks to Repcom, an Italian distributor, Sintropy discovered Sensirion and it was an instant match. At Sintropy, hardware is more than just a component; it's the gateway to enabling innovative technology. Many companies face barriers to adopting smart solutions due to high costs and complexity. By integrating high-quality Sensirion sensors into competitively priced devices, Sintropy delivers powerful tools that connect effortlessly to cloud and on-premises systems. Backed by a robust multinodal backend and the EOS platform, these solutions enable real-time data collection, automation, and enhanced operational efficiency, making advanced technology more accessible and practical for businesses of all sizes. "At Sintropy, we believe that high-quality data is the foundation for automation and AI-driven ecosystems. Sensirion's sensors offer the accuracy and reliability we need to power our innovative solutions," said Andrea Codini, CEO and Co-Founder at Sintropy Transforming design and development with Sensirion sensors During the design phase, Sintropy benefited from the interchangeability of Sensirion's chips, allowing easy transitions between different humidity and temperature sensors while maintaining board compatibility. Notably, Sensirion's SCD41 (CO2 sensor), SEN55 (environmental sensor node for PM, RH/T, VOC, NOx measurements), and SPS30 (PM 2.5 sensor) sensors played a crucial role in enabling new levels of precision and efficiency in Sintropy's products. Key product IR Blaster Designed to combine data collection and automation, the IR Blaster integrates Sensirion's SHT4X sensor for temperature and humidity measurement, the SCD41 for CO2 monitoring, and a lux sensor. Additionally, it features an IR control that enables seamless management of fan coils or HVAC units without requiring wiring modifications. When mounted on a wall, it measures environmental conditions, transmits data, and automates air quality adjustments, optimizing indoor environments for comfort and efficiency. Key product Quark Tag Bringing Sensirion's SHT4X sensor to a portable format, the Quark Tag is a BLE device powered by the INPLAY IN100 chip. Engineered for ultra-low power consumption, it ensures years of reliable operation while providing accurate temperature and humidity data. Enhanced with an IMU and lux sensor, the Quark Tag offers advanced environmental monitoring in a compact, energy-efficient design making it ideal for real-time environmental monitoring. The collaboration between Sensirion, Sintropy, and Repcom represents a significant step forward in making AI-powered automation more accessible and efficient. By integrating Sensirion's cutting-edge components into innovative products, Sintropy enables businesses to access smart solutions that are affordable, scalable, and easy to implement. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the transformative power of data-driven automation. About Sintropy Sintropy is an innovative start-up dedicated to developing AI-driven solutions for data collection and automation. Founded by a team of R&D engineers from Centri Medici Santagostino, Milan, Sintropy focuses on harnessing high-quality sensor data to power intelligent ecosystems that enhance efficiency and decision-making. About Repcom Repcom is a leading distributor of electronic components in Italy, providing cutting-edge solutions and expert support for companies across various industries. Under the leadership of Fabrizio Celsi, Repcom connects businesses with top-tier sensor technologies, enabling innovative product development and seamless integration. For more information, visit Sintropy and Repcom . About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1'200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at Additional features:



