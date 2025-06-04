MEDICLIN AG: Annual General Meeting Approves All Proposed Resolutions
Offenburg, 4 June 2024: MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) held its Annual General Meeting as a virtual Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 4 June.
The Executive Board was extremely positive about the 2024 financial year, with the post-acute segment in particular, which reflects the company's rehabilitation expertise, making considerable progress. This momentum is to be continued in the current year.
Successful despite changes in the healthcare market
Dr Joachim Ramming, CEO, praised the financial results for 2024 as a milestone in the company's history. "We have not only achieved the highest sales, but also the strongest EBIT in our history," emphasised the CEO in his review. At the same time, he referred to the far-reaching changes in the healthcare market: increasing outpatient care, digital care models and an intensified shortage of specialists. These trends call for agile action and targeted investments. "Thanks to our forward-looking projects MEDICLIN HOME, MEDICLIN DIRECT and MEDICLIN CAMPUS, we are utilising change as an opportunity and are well positioned for the future," he commented.
Information on the Annual General Meeting
All resolutions proposed by the management were approved by a majority. 91.42% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The resolution on the appropriation of net retained profits and the distribution of a dividend was approved by a majority of 99.67%. In addition to the discharge of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board with majorities of 99.20% and 99.20% respectively, the re-election of two Supervisory Board members was also on the agenda. The previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Jan Liersch, and Mr Marco Walker, who was already a member of the Supervisory Board, were re-elected to the Board. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was appointed as auditor and group auditor for the 2025 financial year with a majority of 99.20%. The Annual General Meeting confirmed the remuneration of the Supervisory Board with a majority of 99.99%.
All voting results can be viewed under the following link .
MEDICLIN will publish its interim report for the first half of 2025 on 31 July.
About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)
MEDICLIN includes 31 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The group has around 8,200 beds/care places and employs around 9,900 people.
In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patients integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.
MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group
