EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Statement

Redcare Pharmacy: Statement on today's media coverage regarding CardLink.

04.06.2025 / 14:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Statement on today's media coverage regarding CardLink. Today's publications in the media referred to structural changes in the way e-prescriptions will be redeemed digitally from April 2026. Those publications do not contain any new information. In August 2024, gematik published a technical concept outlining the so-called PoPP solution (Proof of Patient Presence). This new approach will introduce an additional way for patients in Germany to redeem their e-prescriptions via the GesundheitsID (digital health identity). At the same time, gematik is working on a successor to CardLink that will also be built on the PoPP solution: “Gematik continues to develop appropriate proposals to enable the contactless use of the eGK G2.1 without a PIN in the context of PoPP, thereby supporting use cases that have not yet been fulfilled.”*) Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy, comments:“CardLink was launched last year to ensure that online pharmacies are able to accept e-prescriptions without discrimination. We're highly confident that there will be a smooth transition from CardLink to its PoPP-based successor, one that will continue to offer patients a simple, secure and mobile way to redeem their e-prescriptions using the electronic health card (eGK) without a PIN.” *) Source: gematik, Technical Concept, Proof of Patient Presence (PoPP), published on 20 August 2024, see Section 3.4.6

URL: #3.4.6 ___ Investor Relations Contact:

Monica Ambrosi (Associate Director, Investor Relations)

... Press Contact:

Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)

... About Redcare Pharmacy. Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven. As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 13 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.

04.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. Erik de Rodeweg 11-13 5975 WD Sevenum Netherlands Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300 Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072 WKN: A2AR94, A19Y072 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2150756

End of News EQS News Service