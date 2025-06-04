EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

CORPORATE NEWS Stabilus confirms targets through 2030 at its Capital Markets Day Revenue to increase to up to €2.0 billion by 2030, adjusted EBIT margin to 15% Stabilus is the market leader in many product categories and is moving towards market leadership in others: structural growth trends remain intact 2030 targets to be achieved primarily through organic growth, driven by product innovations and the realization of revenue synergy opportunities Plans to achieve a net leverage ratio below 2.0x over the next 24 to 36 months Koblenz, June 4, 2025 – Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, today reaffirmed its 2030 target of increasing revenue to up to €2.0 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin to 15% at its Capital Markets Day. This is to be achieved primarily through organic growth driven by high-margin product innovations, the realization of synergies within the framework of the Industrial Automation Platform and strategic acquisitions from 2028 onwards. In terms of segments, Stabilus projects revenue in the Americas region of up to €759 million (CAGR FY2024-2030: 8%) with an adjusted EBIT margin of around 14%. The EMEA region is anticipated to reach revenue levels of up to €796 million (CAGR FY2024-2030: 7%) with an adjusted EBIT margin of around 15%. Lastly, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to achieve revenue of up to €445 million (CAGR FY2024-2030: 6%) with an adjusted EBIT margin of around 16%. At the Group level, Stabilus anticipates an increase in the adjusted EBIT margin from 12% in FY2024 to 15% in FY2030. This improvement is expected to be driven primarily by the expansion of highly profitable products (contributing approximately 1 percentage point), pricing and cost measures within the Automotive segment (contributing around 0.5 percentage points), and structural efficiency gains (contributing roughly 1.5 percentage points). Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "In a highly dynamic macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, it is important for us to demonstrate that the growth drivers of our business – comfort, security, and automation – are structurally intact. We are the market leader in many product categories. In light of our recent success in securing new contracts, we expect to sustain this momentum and are well on our way to achieving a leading market position in other emerging categories. The strides we have made in diversifying and expanding our business over recent years are proving advantageous in the current market climate. Our focus continues to be on achieving profitable growth above the market average while maintaining cost discipline." Product innovations in Industrial and Automotive receive positive market feedback In the Automotive business unit, Stabilus maintains a leading global market position with a market share of 31% for Powerise and 73% for gas springs. The ongoing development of these products aims to enhance their durability, reduce operational noise, and expand their use to include applications such as side doors or even special applications such as dropgates and active rear spoilers. Alongside high-growth and high-margin product innovations like automatic doors and integrated sensor technology with obstacle detection, Stabilus aims to increase its revenue in the Automotive division from €788 million in FY2024 to between €800 million and €950 million in FY2030. In the even more fragmented Industrial business sector, Stabilus maintains a leading global competitive position, often achieving significant double-digit market shares. Stabilus sees a major growth market in the business with electrified and easily programmable grippers and clamps, specifically eGrippers and Smart Clamps. Together with the further development of the market potential for the Industrial Powerise, the realization of synergies on its automation platform, and strategic acquisitions starting in 2028, Stabilus anticipates the ability to approximately double its Industrial business revenue from €517 million in FY2024 to up to €1,050 million in FY2030. David Sabet, CTO of Stabilus, said: "Technology and innovation have always been key factors in Stabilus' growth. To enhance our competitive edge, we have made substantial investments in recent years, particularly in research and development in areas such as radar technology, automation, and door actuators. Alongside the development of innovative products, we also emphasize consistent cost control and efficient production processes to achieve sustainable profitable growth." Targeted diversification and sustainable innovative strength Over the past 25 years, Stabilus has evolved from being purely a manufacturer of gas springs to a diversified manufacturer of motion control solutions for a wide range of target industries. The share of the Industrial business in total revenue has increased from 33% in 2014 to 40% in 2024 and is expected to be balanced by 2030 at the latest. With a current rate of 46% (H1 FY2025), Stabilus is well on its way to achieving this target. In addition to leveraging technology transfer from the automotive sector, such as Industrial Powerise, company acquisitions have significantly contributed to this growth. Acquisitions and investments made since 2016 now constitute approximately one-fifth of revenue, primarily serving to penetrate high-margin, technology-driven markets and diversify the customer base. Stabilus remains committed to this strategy and continues to follow the goal of generating €500 million in revenue from product innovations by 2030. Strong focus on a rapid reduction of the net leverage ratio In addition to the strategic growth initiatives, Stabilus is focusing strongly on the gradual reduction of its net leverage ratio, which is expected to fall from a level of 2.8 at the end of FY2024 to below 2.0 in the next 24 to 36 months. Stabilus is aiming for a net leverage ratio of 1.0 by FY2030. The significant reduction is to be achieved in particular through the stricter control of capital expenditures, improvements in the operating result and other efficiency measures. The presentation on the Capital Markets Day can be downloaded on the company's website at . Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with eight thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2024 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index.

