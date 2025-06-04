India's Top Corporate Travel Buyers Unite At MILT India 2025 In Goa To Meet The Global Travel Leaders

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Goa, India The MICE India & Luxury Travel Congress (MILT), India's premier, most trusted and high-impact platform for MICE and luxury travel, is set to return for its 12th Annual on July 24–25, 2025, at Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon, Goa. Regarded as the only event of its kind in the country, MILT brings together India's most powerful corporate buyers with the world's leading travel and hospitality suppliers in an exclusive, business-driven environment.

Sidh NC, Director of QnA International , said,“India is one of the world's fastest-growing outbound travel markets, with 50 million travelers expected by 2030. As the global luxury travel market heads towards $1.2 trillion by 2028, India is playing a key role in driving this growth. Spending on luxury and business travel in India is growing by 12-15% each year, with more demand for unique experiences, incentive trips, and executive retreats. 65% of Indian luxury travelers want more than just a trip-they want experiences that wow them, with 70% also looking for personalized, sustainable, and digital-first solutions. These exciting trends match the success we've seen at the MICE India & Luxury Travel Congress (MILT), which has grown stronger every year through successful collaborations and a packed agenda of expert-led education sessions. With Indian outbound travel up 50% year-on-year and the outbound MICE market set to reach US$9 billion by 2025, MILT 2025 is set to build on these achievements and bring even more valuable connections and learning to the table.”



This invitation-only gathering is purpose-built to deliver pre-arranged one-to-one business meetings, enabling key decision-makers to forge meaningful partnerships, explore future-forward strategies, and drive purchasing decisions in a highly focused setting.



India's Most Influential Buyers. Global Power Brands. One Platform.



MILT 2025 will bring together senior executives and decision-makers from India's most dynamic industries, including Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Banking & Financial Services, FMCG, IT, Manufacturing, Cement, Energy, and Automotive. Attendees will include Heads of Travel, Administration, Procurement, Marketing, HR, CXOs and many more influential leaders responsible for MICE and luxury travel decisions within their organisations. The event will also feature an elite lineup of premium global travel and hospitality brands, ranging from international tourism boards, luxury hotels and resorts, private jet and charter companies, cruise liners, travel tech innovators, to experience-driven travel firms-offering a unique opportunity for meaningful connections and business growth.



Key Themes at MILT Congress 2025

The 12th annual of MILT will spotlight the latest trends shaping the future of MICE and luxury travel, with a focus on:



Experiential Luxury : The Art of Elevated Living

Emerging Destinations : The Road Less Travelled

Luxury Shopping & Retail Therapy : The Art of Indulgence

Destination Weddings : Tradition Meets Innovation

Multi-Generational & Family Travel : All Ages, One Journey

Culinary & Cultural Journeys : Savour the World

Tech-Driven Convenience : Smart, Seamless, Connected

Cinematic Travel : Where Blockbusters Meet Scenic Backdrops

Hyper-Personalisation : Luxury, Your Way

Sustainable MICE & Luxury : Travel with Purpose

Luxury Adventure & Wellness Escapes : Thrill, Chill & Rejuvenate Digital Transformation : The Future of MICE & Luxury Travel



These themes reflect the evolving demands of India's luxury travelers, who seek immersive experiences, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology in their journeys.



Attendees are eagerly anticipating the event and support it wholeheartedly. Stephanie Tanpure, Vice President of Sales, Sands China Ltd. , who are Platinum Sponsor of MILT for the 6th time says,“India's luxury outbound travel and MICE market continues to evolve with increasing sophistication, and Macau is uniquely positioned to meet that demand with world-class experiences, exceptional hospitality, and seamless accessibility. At Sands Resorts Macao, we are committed to creating transformative, large-scale events and bespoke luxury journeys tailored for discerning Indian travelers and corporates.”



In conclusion, Sidh NC, Director of QnA International , highlights,“MILT 2025 is more than just an event-it's a dynamic bridge connecting the past, present, and future of MICE and luxury travel. Our sponsors gain unfiltered access to power networking, leveraging the congress for high-impact branding, strategic PR, and marketing, while our industry-leading speakers deliver exclusive insights that keep participants ahead in this evolving landscape. Building on longstanding global partnerships and fostering new collaborations, MILT continues to drive innovation and success. The unmatched benefits for attendees and overwhelmingly positive feedback reflect the deep trust and recognition from our partners, making this platform where vision transforms into action.”



As the premier gathering for India's luxury and business travel market, MILT remains committed to excellence, fostering meaningful connections, and shaping the future of travel-one partnership at a time .