Zasche Introduces Smart Bin Picking System For Semi-Automated Material Handling

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Zasche unveils 'smart handling' with new picking system

June 4, 2025 by Mai Tao

Zasche Handling , a leading provider of advanced load handling technology, the launch of its latest innovation: the Smart Handling Big Bin Picking system.

Designed to bridge the gap between manual and fully automated operations, the new solution combines intelligent camera guidance with intuitive manual control – offering a practical, efficient path to semi-automation.

Developed with flexibility and user control at its core, the Smart Handling system allows operators to manage complex or variable tasks while automating repetitive movements through preset motion sequences.

The result is greater efficiency, reduced operator strain, and improved productivity across diverse industrial applications.

The system will be on display at Automatica 2025, held from 24-27 June in Munich, where visitors can experience its capabilities firsthand at the Zasche Handling booth (A6.530).

Engineered for ease of deployment and rapid adaptation, the Smart Handling solution features:



Human + Machine Harmony – Operators retain control over judgment-based or imprecise placement tasks, while automation takes over precise and repetitive movements.

Fast, Flexible Setup – A modular design and teach-in functionality allow quick reconfiguration without the need for specialist programming.

Lean Footprint – A three-axis design enables safe operation without physical safety fences, streamlining logistics and reducing overall space requirements.

Heavy-Duty Performance – Built on crane-system principles, it supports higher payloads and greater reach than conventional floor-based robots. BIG BIN Picking – Enables reliable handling of components positioned randomly within large transport containers

Enabling practical automation

This hybrid approach to automation is ideal for facilities managing variable workflows, smaller production runs, or limited floor space.

By enabling one operator to oversee multiple stations or take on higher-value tasks while the system manages routine motion, Smart handling helps manufacturers achieve productivity gains without the complexity or capital investment of full automation.

Erwin Wagner, managing director at Zasche Handling, says:“With this solution, we're empowering operators – not replacing them.

“Smart handling gives manufacturers the flexibility to scale automation at their own pace, using equipment that's intuitive, adaptable, and built to last.”

Zasche Handling will be showcasing the Smart bin picking system at Automatica 2025 from 24-27 June in Munich.