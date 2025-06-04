Techmediabreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Launches Stablecoin-Backed Home Equity Product For Liquidity Without Loans

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) is launching a first-of-its-kind home equity access product that allows homeowners to tap into their equity without taking on debt or monthly payments. Set to begin beta transactions in June ahead of a full July rollout, the offering uses RealCo-issued stablecoins backed by fractional property ownership. RealCo, co-owned by Beeline's CEO and principal shareholder, will acquire up to 49% equity in qualifying homes valued at $1 million or more, offering homeowners either cash or stablecoins at closing-repayable only upon property sale. Beeline will handle origination and title services, while RealCo mints coins tied to blockchain-recorded property shares.

About Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.

