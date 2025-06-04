Techmediabreaks ONAR Holding Corp. (OTCQB: ONAR) Spotlighted In Digital Journal Interview On Accelerating Middle-Market Performance With AI

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) , a next-generation, technology-first network of marketing and creative services agencies, was recently featured in a Digital Journal Q&A discussing how the company accelerates performance for middle-market businesses. The interview highlights ONAR's unique blend of strategic services, AI-driven insights, and scalable execution.

In the discussion, CEO Claude Zdanow explains how ONAR bridges the gap for middle-market firms, combining enterprise-level marketing expertise with the agility and efficiency these businesses need to scale. He emphasizes the role of speed, flexibility, and partnership in aligning AI and technology with each client's growth goals.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company's mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of services including performance marketing & SEO, healthcare marketing, and experiential marketing & events. ONAR's agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company's technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit .

About TechMediaWire

