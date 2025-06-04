Ainewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Unveils Blockchain-Linked Equity Solution To Bypass Interest Rates

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) has announced a disruptive new product that enables equity-rich homeowners to access cash without loans, interest rates, or monthly obligations. Through its partnership with RealCo-an affiliated entity that will issue stablecoins secured by fractional deeds-Beeline provides an alternative to refinancing and HELOCs. With RealCo acquiring minority ownership stakes in luxury homes, this blockchain-based model opens a new liquidity path for homeowners while helping Beeline pursue operational profitability by Q4 2025. The model is not a pivot but an expansion of Beeline's fintech-driven mortgage ecosystem.

To view the full press release, visit

About Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLNE are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#0540616c716a7745444c4b607276526c77602b666a68"> [email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,