Currencynewsbreaks Optimumbank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) Reports 63% Year-Over-Year Profit Surge In Q1 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) OptimumBank Holdings (NYSE American: OPHC)announced first-quarter 2025 results, posting net income of $3.9 million, or $0.33 per basic share, marking a 63% increase over the prior year. The growth was fueled by higher net interest income and a reversal of credit losses. Net interest income rose 21.7% to $9.43 million, and the net interest margin improved to 4.06%, up from 3.70% a year ago. Total loans reached $800.2 million, and deposits grew to $852.93 million, reflecting steady customer growth and funding strength. The Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 11.71%. Post-quarter, OptimumBank resolved a major non-performing loan, recovering the full $5.6 million carrying value and cutting non-performing assets by roughly 75%.

To view the full press release, visit

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in South Florida. Our customers have found a trusted alternative to the high fees of larger financial institutions, with unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth over the past decade, and we look to capitalize on our momentum in the years ahead. The Company is traded on the NYSE American under ticker“OPHC”.

For more information, visit the company's website at:

About CurrencyNewsWire

CurrencyNewsWire (“CNW”) is a state-of-the-art digital hub that aggregates and disseminates news and information covering the fast-moving financial markets. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . CNW covers companies, currencies and events that impact traditional fiat currencies and their market dynamics; cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies and digital assets; the Federal Reserve's policies and their influence on financial markets; global economic and monetary trends and their far-reaching influence; regulatory changes and their implication; as well as banking, finance, financial innovations, and investment strategies.

CNW is the central platform for understanding the multifaceted world of currencies and finance.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CurrencyNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CurrencyNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

CurrencyNewsWire is powered by IBN