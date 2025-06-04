Rockbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) Strengthens Copper Exploration Team With Senior Geologist Hire

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nicola Mining (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) has appointed Vicente García as Senior Geologist to support its upcoming 2025 exploration initiatives, particularly at the New Craigmont copper project. García brings over seven years of global experience across porphyry, IOCG, epithermal, and lithium systems, with recent roles at Anglo American and Dahrouge Geological Consulting. CEO Peter Espig emphasized the company's continued focus on copper exploration, noting that García and VP of Exploration Will Whitty will also evaluate targets at the fully permitted Treasure Mountain Silver Mine.

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,913 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

