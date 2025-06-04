Sustain Southern California Presents Driving Mobility 12

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Location: University of California, Irvine

Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) is proud to announce the 12th edition of its premier event, Driving Mobility. This event will focus on sustainable transportation solutions, featuring a professional program and an extensive clean vehicle expo unlike any other on the market today. Scheduled for June 26 at University of California, Irvine's Beall Applied Innovation, the event will bring together clean tech enthusiasts, investors, and entrepreneurs, presenting an excellent opportunity for networking, learning, and building brands.

Some of the topics to be covered at the event include legislation and incentives, vehicle-to-grid integration, autonomous vehicles, Mobility as a Service (“MAAS”), drone applications, and last-mile delivery efficiency. Key industry players and leaders will lend their knowledge and experience at the...

Read More>>

To learn more, please visit

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN