Investornewsbreaks Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) Expands Portfolio With $59 Million Missouri Acquisition
Eight of the facilities will be leased to the Tide Group under an expanded master lease reset for a new 10-year term, adding $5.5 million in annual rent with 3% annual increases. The ninth facility will be leased to a Reliant Care Group affiliate under a separate master lease reset for 15 years, contributing an additional $0.6 million in rent annually, also with 3% annual bumps. The Company expects to close the transaction by July 1, 2025, though timing is not guaranteed.
To view the full press release, visit
About Strawberry Fields REIT
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare- related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 132 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 14,750+ bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 132 healthcare facilities comprise 120 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.
For more information, visit the company's website at:
