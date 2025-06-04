Investornewsbreaks Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) Expands Portfolio With $59 Million Missouri Acquisition

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW)has entered into a $59 million purchase and sale agreement to acquire nine skilled nursing facilities in Missouri, totaling 686 licensed beds. The deal, signed on May 22, 2025, will be financed through a combination of working capital and third-party lending.

Eight of the facilities will be leased to the Tide Group under an expanded master lease reset for a new 10-year term, adding $5.5 million in annual rent with 3% annual increases. The ninth facility will be leased to a Reliant Care Group affiliate under a separate master lease reset for 15 years, contributing an additional $0.6 million in rent annually, also with 3% annual bumps. The Company expects to close the transaction by July 1, 2025, though timing is not guaranteed.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare- related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 132 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 14,750+ bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 132 healthcare facilities comprise 120 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

