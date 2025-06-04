Investornewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Shifts To Nearshoring Model To Strengthen Supply Chain And Margins

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) announced a strategic shift to nearshoring its manufacturing operations, reducing reliance on East Asia and positioning new production capabilities closer to core North American markets. The move aims to mitigate global shipping risks, improve inventory control, and enhance gross margins while supporting the rollout of next-gen electric and climate-controlled UTVs and ATVs. CEO David Shan said the investment reflects Massimo's commitment to operational agility and long-term growth, with the transition expected to improve lead times, ESG performance, and responsiveness across its dealer network.

To view the full press release, visit

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Founded in 2020, Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo Group is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland . For more information, visit massimomotor and massimomarine .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAMO are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN