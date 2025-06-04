Investornewsbreaks Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Celebrates Juve Stabia's Serie A Playoff Run And Stadium Investment Milestone

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) congratulated portfolio club SS Juve Stabia Srl on its fifth-place regular season finish and semifinal run in the Serie A promotion playoffs, as the city of Castellammare di Stabia held a celebratory ceremony recognizing players, staff, and leadership. Brera, a global sports club owner via its multi-club strategy, also acknowledged the regional government's €5 million subsidy commitment to upgrade the team's Romeo Menti Stadium. Executive Chairman Dan McClory praised Juve Stabia's achievement and affirmed Brera's pride in supporting“the pride of Castellammare di Stabia.”

Brera Holdings PLC is focused on expanding its social impact football (soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs, which will provide increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, provide other professional football and sports-related consulting services, and achieve capital appreciation of these clubs.

