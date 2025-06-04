Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moci, Moi Agree On Joint Working Mechanism On Civil Defence Procedures For Licensing Of Commercial, Industrial Establishments

2025-06-04 02:02:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and the Ministry of Interior (MoI) have agreed upon a joint working mechanism to regulate civil defence procedures related to the licensing of commercial and industrial establishments.
The pact, which is in line with efforts to streamline and enhance operational procedures to ensure the highest standards of safety and compliance with civil defence requirements, was signed by Ayed Menahi al-Qahtani, Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs, on behalf of MoCI, and Major General Hamad Othman al-Dehaimi, Director General of Civil Defence, on behalf of MoI.

