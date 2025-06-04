Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japanese Ambassador Discusses Investment Ties With QFZ CEO

Japanese Ambassador Discusses Investment Ties With QFZ CEO


2025-06-04 02:02:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Free Zones Authority CEO Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal al-Thani held a meeting recently with Naoto Hisajima, the ambassador of Japan to Qatar, at the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and means to enhance ties in investment and trade.

MENAFN04062025000067011011ID1109637319

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search