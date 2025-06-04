Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Issues Decree Establishing Institute Supporting Innovation, Scientific Research

2025-06-04 02:02:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Amiri decision no. 19 of 2025 to establish a Qatari institute to support innovation and scientific research.
HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani also issued on Wednesday Law No. 8 of 2025 on supporting innovation and scientific research.
The laws are effective starting from the date of issue and are to be published in the official gazette.

