403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Gears Up For A Grand Eid Al-Adha Celebration
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar is gearing up for a fun-filled and lively Eid al-Adha celebrations this year, set to immerse residents and visitors in an array of family-friendly festivities, breathtaking fireworks, and engaging cultural showcases.
From June 6 onwards, different venues across the nation will host activities designed to create an exciting and memorable experience for festival-goers.
Katara Cultural Village is poised to be a major draw, with its corniche hosting fireworks display for three consecutive nights, scheduled from June 6 to 8 at 8.30pm. Apart from the pyrotechnics, it will embrace tradition with a cherished gift distribution for children, aiming to foster values of compassion and shared celebration.
The programme, as reported by QNA, will also feature the Qatari Ardha, an iconic symbol of national pride, alongside folk performances that highlight the rich traditional arts of Qatar and the wider Gulf region.
Visitors can also explore street arts blending authenticity with modernity, browse artisanal products reflecting cultural memory at the Traditional Handicrafts Market on Ibn Al Rayb Street, and savour authentic local cuisine at a dedicated corner on the Katara Corniche. For space and science enthusiasts, Al Thuraya Planetarium will offer immersive, interactive, and educational shows for the entire family.
The skies across Qatar will light up, as Souq Al Wakrah will contribute to the aerial spectacle with its own four-day fireworks display, from June 6 to 9, also commencing at 8.30pm every night.
For a unique maritime-themed celebration, the Old Doha Port will host a nine-day festival from June 6 to 14. This premier coastal destination will come alive each evening with traditional maritime performances, including Al Fejry, Fann Al-Sout, Mirwas, and Al Lewa. Roaming acts featuring stilt walkers, walking trees, roller-skating characters, and a glowing bike parade through the Mina District will transform the area into a lively spectacle celebrating Qatar's rich seafaring history.
UDC is organising a vibrant lineup of Eid Al Adha events from June 6 to 10 at The Pearl and Gewan Islands. The celebrations will include children's workshops focused on nurturing creativity and skill development through hands-on educational activities.
Gewan Island will add family-friendly attractions like face painting, arts and crafts workshops, and parades featuring popular cartoon characters. A highlight returning this year is the traditional henna booth, offering classic designs as artistic and memorable souvenirs.
One of the most anticipated events for families is the much-awaited Lego Shows Qatar, taking centre stage at the Qatar National Convention Centre. This second edition, which forms part of the official Qatar Calendar running from June 7 to 22, promises a grander experience with creative zones, interactive challenges, themed installations, and world-class entertainment.
Msheireb Downtown Doha is cementing its position as Qatar's premier celebration destination with a lively five-day programme from June 6 to 10, running daily from 4 to 11pm. Its pedestrian-friendly streets and iconic architecture will host live entertainment, exciting stage shows, and fun-filled activities for children. The central entertainment stage will feature spectacular interactive shows, theatrical performances, and live music, creating a vibrant atmosphere.
Dedicated children's programming at Msheireb includes magic shows, bubble shows, interactive science experiments, face painting, creative workshops, and educational activities suitable for all ages. Fun competitions, interactive activities with prizes, and live musical performances throughout the day will ensure a joyous and celebratory mood.
Mall-based festivities are already underway across the city, where City Center Doha kicking off its Eid celebrations yesterday. It features kids' crafts, planting workshops, and photo-perfect floral corners, with festivities concluding on June 15.
Other mall attractions include Eid Joyland at Abu Sidra Mall, offering classic games like sack races, tug of war, can bowling, and a magical bubble show from 8pm. Festival-goers can also catch popular character shows, such as Sonic the Hedgehog at Place Vendôme Mall and Blippi's Garage at Doha Festival City, alongside live stage shows and interactive activity zones.
A range of ticketed Eid festivities, including concerts and theatrical plays, are also taking place at various locations. Many hotels and restaurants are rolling out special promotions to cater to the festive season.
From June 6 onwards, different venues across the nation will host activities designed to create an exciting and memorable experience for festival-goers.
Katara Cultural Village is poised to be a major draw, with its corniche hosting fireworks display for three consecutive nights, scheduled from June 6 to 8 at 8.30pm. Apart from the pyrotechnics, it will embrace tradition with a cherished gift distribution for children, aiming to foster values of compassion and shared celebration.
The programme, as reported by QNA, will also feature the Qatari Ardha, an iconic symbol of national pride, alongside folk performances that highlight the rich traditional arts of Qatar and the wider Gulf region.
Visitors can also explore street arts blending authenticity with modernity, browse artisanal products reflecting cultural memory at the Traditional Handicrafts Market on Ibn Al Rayb Street, and savour authentic local cuisine at a dedicated corner on the Katara Corniche. For space and science enthusiasts, Al Thuraya Planetarium will offer immersive, interactive, and educational shows for the entire family.
The skies across Qatar will light up, as Souq Al Wakrah will contribute to the aerial spectacle with its own four-day fireworks display, from June 6 to 9, also commencing at 8.30pm every night.
For a unique maritime-themed celebration, the Old Doha Port will host a nine-day festival from June 6 to 14. This premier coastal destination will come alive each evening with traditional maritime performances, including Al Fejry, Fann Al-Sout, Mirwas, and Al Lewa. Roaming acts featuring stilt walkers, walking trees, roller-skating characters, and a glowing bike parade through the Mina District will transform the area into a lively spectacle celebrating Qatar's rich seafaring history.
UDC is organising a vibrant lineup of Eid Al Adha events from June 6 to 10 at The Pearl and Gewan Islands. The celebrations will include children's workshops focused on nurturing creativity and skill development through hands-on educational activities.
Gewan Island will add family-friendly attractions like face painting, arts and crafts workshops, and parades featuring popular cartoon characters. A highlight returning this year is the traditional henna booth, offering classic designs as artistic and memorable souvenirs.
One of the most anticipated events for families is the much-awaited Lego Shows Qatar, taking centre stage at the Qatar National Convention Centre. This second edition, which forms part of the official Qatar Calendar running from June 7 to 22, promises a grander experience with creative zones, interactive challenges, themed installations, and world-class entertainment.
Msheireb Downtown Doha is cementing its position as Qatar's premier celebration destination with a lively five-day programme from June 6 to 10, running daily from 4 to 11pm. Its pedestrian-friendly streets and iconic architecture will host live entertainment, exciting stage shows, and fun-filled activities for children. The central entertainment stage will feature spectacular interactive shows, theatrical performances, and live music, creating a vibrant atmosphere.
Dedicated children's programming at Msheireb includes magic shows, bubble shows, interactive science experiments, face painting, creative workshops, and educational activities suitable for all ages. Fun competitions, interactive activities with prizes, and live musical performances throughout the day will ensure a joyous and celebratory mood.
Mall-based festivities are already underway across the city, where City Center Doha kicking off its Eid celebrations yesterday. It features kids' crafts, planting workshops, and photo-perfect floral corners, with festivities concluding on June 15.
Other mall attractions include Eid Joyland at Abu Sidra Mall, offering classic games like sack races, tug of war, can bowling, and a magical bubble show from 8pm. Festival-goers can also catch popular character shows, such as Sonic the Hedgehog at Place Vendôme Mall and Blippi's Garage at Doha Festival City, alongside live stage shows and interactive activity zones.
A range of ticketed Eid festivities, including concerts and theatrical plays, are also taking place at various locations. Many hotels and restaurants are rolling out special promotions to cater to the festive season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment