Milano Cortina 2026 Unveils Olympic And Paralympic Torches For Upcoming Winter Games

On 14 April, the torches of Milano Cortina 2026 were revealed in two simultaneous events at the Triennale di Milano and at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. The torches were presented by four stars of past Olympic and Paralympic Games: Olympic champion and last torchbearer at Torino 2006 Stefania Belmondo and Paralympic champion Bebe Vio in Milan, as well as Paralympic champion Martina Caironi and Carolina Kostner , bronze medallist at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, in Osaka.

“I have to say, it's really beautiful. Kudos to the designer because it's really wonderful in its simplicity,” said Belmondo after the torch was revealed in Milan.

“The beautiful thing is that for those that carry the torch, it will be effortless, and it has a really elegant style.”

Vio, who won wheelchair fencing gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 , was equally impressed. "It's beautiful, really gorgeous,” she said.“I like it because it's very simple and not extravagant.”



Innovation and sustainability behind the design of the Milano Cortina 2026 torches

Essential: "Spectacular, gorgeous, and the embodiment of Italian design"

The Milano Cortina 2026 torches, which have been named 'Essential' as a tribute to their minimalist design, were developed by Eni, Premium Partner of Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in collaboration with Versalis, Official Supporter of the Games.

The two versions of the torch - one for the Olympic Winter Games and the other for the Paralympic Winter Games - both feature a reflective, iridescent finish but differ in colour.

The Olympic torch in blue-green hues, the Paralympic torch in bronze tones.

Eni and Versalis entrusted the design development to Studio Carlo Ratti Associati, while Cavagna Group is responsible for the engineering and production of the torches and their components.

“Let's talk about this torch for a moment: it is spectacular, gorgeous, and the embodiment of Italian design,” Giovanni Malagò , President of Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, said at the torch unveiling event in Milan.

“I thank Carlo Ratti, Cavagna Group and the design philosophy, which I love. Essentiality becomes a style, which is not minimalism - far from it - but certainly not excessive.”

Where can you see the torches of Milano Cortina 2026?

The two torches will be showcased at the Italia Pavilion throughout Expo 2025 in Osaka and will also be on display at the Triennale di Milano from May 2025 until the end of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

After the Games, having written a new chapter in Olympic and Paralympic history, the Essential Olympic torch will join the prestigious collection of torches at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, leaving a tangible legacy of innovation and sustainability for future generations.

