3M Works To Support Skilled Trades Through Community Partnerships And Training

The SkillsUSA National Signing Day at St. Paul College in St. Paul, Minnesota, set out to generate some of the same excitement for collegiate athletes when they sign their letter of intent to play for a team.

Instead of signing on to a sports team, however, dozens of students signed letters of intent for job offers, apprenticeships, or advanced technical training . They were cheered on by their instructors, fellow students and friends. The event highlighted the importance of skilled career paths that are essential to America's future.

Amy Vega, who signed a letter of intent to attend St. Paul College's culinary arts program, said the signing day made her feel like she was“really committing to the program.”

“I think today was pretty special,” Amy said.“It's awesome that we're doing this and I'm happy and proud to do it. I feel like it's important to have people who want to work in these industries.”

Beyond the excitement of events like SkillsUSA Signing Day, there's real urgency behind the effort to get more students to consider a career in the skilled trades, including those in advanced manufacturing.

The National Association of Manufacturers reports that the skilled trades gap could result in 2.1 million unfilled manufacturing jobs by 2030 .

Original research conducted by 3M in partnership with Morning Consult, found that three-quarters of those surveyed view manufacturing jobs as having a positive impact on the economy . Respect for those who work manufacturing jobs is high at 78%, and 78% also support the creation of more training opportunities to fill those jobs.

3M's commitment to helping close that coming gap includes efforts to interest students in considering those careers as early as middle and high school.

Since 2017, its Manufacturing and Academic Partnerships (MAP) program has supported as many as 5,000 students in building the necessary skills for the future of manufacturing work. It's a hyper-local approach to meet the needs of communities where 3M manufacturing sites are located.

3M's MAP program equips schools with cutting-edge mechatronics equipment, enabling students to explore skilled trades and manufacturing careers. In collaboration with the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), the company also ensures instructors are trained in the latest technologies, providing students with pathways to scholarships and essential skills for future success.

3M recently made new investments in classrooms in Red Wing, Minnesota; Menomonie, Wisconsin; and Indianapolis. The 3M MAP program includes community partnerships with GPS Ed , FESTO , NC3 and Heart of America .

Heart of America, a non-profit organization that transforms learning spaces, worked with 3M to design and build the“Future Makers Lab by 3M” at Red Wing High School and Menomonie High School.

“Heart of America knows how important career readiness is to a student's education, and spaces like these lead the way in getting young people ready to get a good job with a sustainable income,” said Jill Hardy Heath, President and CEO, Heart of America.“Partners like 3M see the value in bringing engineering, robotics, and mechatronics into high schools-and we love that it inspires kids to dream big!”

Michael Stroik, 3M's vice president of community impact, says the company is excited to play a role in developing the next generation of skilled workers.

"We're uniquely positioned to share what the future of work looks like in manufacturing,” said Stroik.“We share the technology, provide scholarships, and offer support for instructors to get professional development in the world of mechatronics, training, and curriculum development.”

Another way 3M is encouraging students to consider jobs in the skilled trades is through 3M's Safety Roadshow , which features a 90-foot semitrailer equipped with hands-on training experiences in robotics and personal protective equipment (PPE) from its Personal Safety Division. This spring, the truck visited schools in Alabama, Arkansas, and Missouri, and there are stops planned in Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky and Texas throughout 2025.