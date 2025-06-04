Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Complimentary Webinar: Know Your SFI Standards Chain Of Custody And Fiber Sourcing

Complimentary Webinar: Know Your SFI Standards Chain Of Custody And Fiber Sourcing


2025-06-04 02:01:24
(MENAFN- 3BL) Complimentary Webinar

Know Your SFI Standards – Chain of Custody and Fiber Sourcing

Thursday, June 12 | 12:00PM ET, 9:00AM PT

What are the key differences and similarities between the Sustainable Forestry Initiative's (SFI's) Chain of Custody and Fiber Sourcing standards, and what do companies need to know, to decide what certification they need to meet their sustainability goals?

Join us for an in-depth conversation between Spencer Jones from SCS Global Services and SFI's Annie Perkins and Zac Wagman about these standards.

Key points to be discussed:

  • Overview of Chain of Custody and Fiber Sourcing: Their core purpose, benefits, and requirements for certification
  • Introduction to the Certified Sourcing label and how companies can use it

The 45-minute panel discussion will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

Speakers:

  • Annie Perkins, Senior Director, Green Building and Supply Chain, SFI
  • Zac Wagman, Senior Manager, Market Access, SFI
  • Spencer Jones, Sales Executive, SCS Global Services (moderator)

Register Here

For inquiries, contact:

Madhumita Mohan

Marketing Manager, Natural Resources, SCS Global Services

...

MENAFN04062025007202015466ID1109637308

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search