Complimentary Webinar: Know Your SFI Standards Chain Of Custody And Fiber Sourcing

Know Your SFI Standards – Chain of Custody and Fiber Sourcing
Thursday, June 12 | 12:00PM ET, 9:00AM PT
What are the key differences and similarities between the Sustainable Forestry Initiative's (SFI's) Chain of Custody and Fiber Sourcing standards, and what do companies need to know, to decide what certification they need to meet their sustainability goals?
Join us for an in-depth conversation between Spencer Jones from SCS Global Services and SFI's Annie Perkins and Zac Wagman about these standards.
Key points to be discussed:
Overview of Chain of Custody and Fiber Sourcing: Their core purpose, benefits, and requirements for certification
Introduction to the Certified Sourcing label and how companies can use it
The 45-minute panel discussion will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.
Speakers:
Annie Perkins, Senior Director, Green Building and Supply Chain, SFI
Zac Wagman, Senior Manager, Market Access, SFI
Spencer Jones, Sales Executive, SCS Global Services (moderator)
Register Here
For inquiries, contact:
Madhumita Mohan
Marketing Manager, Natural Resources, SCS Global Services
