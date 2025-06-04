Complimentary Webinar: Know Your SFI Standards Chain Of Custody And Fiber Sourcing

Know Your SFI Standards – Chain of Custody and Fiber Sourcing

Thursday, June 12 | 12:00PM ET, 9:00AM PT

What are the key differences and similarities between the Sustainable Forestry Initiative's (SFI's) Chain of Custody and Fiber Sourcing standards, and what do companies need to know, to decide what certification they need to meet their sustainability goals?

Join us for an in-depth conversation between Spencer Jones from SCS Global Services and SFI's Annie Perkins and Zac Wagman about these standards.

Key points to be discussed:



Overview of Chain of Custody and Fiber Sourcing: Their core purpose, benefits, and requirements for certification Introduction to the Certified Sourcing label and how companies can use it

The 45-minute panel discussion will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

Speakers:



Annie Perkins, Senior Director, Green Building and Supply Chain, SFI

Zac Wagman, Senior Manager, Market Access, SFI Spencer Jones, Sales Executive, SCS Global Services (moderator)

Register Here

For inquiries, contact:

Madhumita Mohan

Marketing Manager, Natural Resources, SCS Global Services

...