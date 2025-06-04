Net Impact's Inaugural SF Climate Week Event Discusses How To Decarbonize The California Energy Grid

MENAFN - 3BL) June 4, 2025 /3BL/ - Net Impact, in partnership with PG&E, welcomed more than 150 attendees to its first-ever SF Climate Week event on April 24, 2025, with an additional 85 attendees tuning in virtually. The event, titled“Plugging into the Future: Decarbonizing California's Energy Grid,” highlighted PG&E's leading work to decarbonize the state's energy grid and featured impact professionals working to decarbonize the transportation sector.

The event kicked off with PG&E Corporation's Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer, Carla Peterman, who shared the company's strategies toward achieving a net-zero energy system, including an innovative vehicle to grid pilot program , which aims to build grid resilience by allowing EV batteries to send power back to the grid.

“We were thrilled to partner with Net Impact on such a highly engaging event during SF Climate Week,” said Chris Benjamin, Director of Corporate Sustainability at PG&E.“This type of collaboration and dialogue is critical as we all work toward our shared climate and clean transportation goals.”

The event also featured three professionals working to accelerate, scale, and innovate transportation electrification as a vital decarbonization strategy. David Almeida of PG&E, Smriti Mishra of WeaveGrid, and Elizabeth Turnbull of the Alliance for Transportation Electrification (ATE), all shared their perspectives on the industry and their career journeys.

“The Net Impact community and the workforce overall are demanding purpose-driven careers to address the social and environmental issues of our time. The movement for responsible business practices is more important than ever, and we were delighted to partner with PG&E to show that it's not only possible, it's smart business,” said Net Impact CEO Karen Johns.“PG&E is on the cutting edge of innovation and technology in this space and is leading the way in the transportation decarbonization space. We were thrilled to have a packed house this year at SF Climate week, and plan on being back for future years.”

Net Impact's SF Climate Week event can be viewed on their YouTube channel here .

Interested in joining a Net Impact Chapter to build your impact community? Search for a chapter near you here .