KFC France Teams Unite For A Clean Walk In Paris: Taking Steps Toward A Cleaner, Greener World
The KFC France team came together with the KFC CNIT La Défense ProNoïa restaurant team for a Clean Walk around La Défense in Paris.
The aim? To bring awareness to the cleanliness of the environment we live and work in, while uniting our corporate and restaurant teams. We got out in the fresh air, collected trash, and cleaned up our local space – as one team, with the same environmental dream.
Together we're moving forward, step by step, to help create a cleaner world.
Pour l'article en français cliquez ic
