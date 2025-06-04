Celebrating 100,000+ Hours Of Service: Hershey Honors Employee Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

It's National Volunteer Week. At Hershey, we recognize the contributions of our team members and celebrate our dedication to the communities where we work and live. Hershey's commitment to making a difference in communities has been central to our identity for over 130 years. We are incredibly proud of our workforce, who collectively volunteered more than 100,000 hours in 2024.

Through our "Good to Give Back" program, 1,500 employees participated in 35 events during our global month of service.

Additionally, we awarded $33,500 in volunteer service grants to nonprofit organizations through our Dollars 4 Doers program.

Thank you to all our dedicated volunteers for making a difference and bringing goodness to the world!