Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Celebrating 100,000+ Hours Of Service: Hershey Honors Employee Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

Celebrating 100,000+ Hours Of Service: Hershey Honors Employee Volunteers During National Volunteer Week


2025-06-04 02:01:23
(MENAFN- 3BL) Hershey

It's National Volunteer Week. At Hershey, we recognize the contributions of our team members and celebrate our dedication to the communities where we work and live. Hershey's commitment to making a difference in communities has been central to our identity for over 130 years. We are incredibly proud of our workforce, who collectively volunteered more than 100,000 hours in 2024.

Through our "Good to Give Back" program, 1,500 employees participated in 35 events during our global month of service.

Additionally, we awarded $33,500 in volunteer service grants to nonprofit organizations through our Dollars 4 Doers program.

Thank you to all our dedicated volunteers for making a difference and bringing goodness to the world!

MENAFN04062025007202015466ID1109637302

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search