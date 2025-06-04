Phoenix Franchise Brands Expands Home Services Portfolio With Two New Acquisitions

Michigan Based, Family-Owned Franchisor Acquire Worried Bird Window Washing and Steel Coated Floors, Offering Entrepreneurs a Path to Financial Freedom in High-Demand and Resilient Service Industries

LIVONIA, Mich., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Franchise Brands , a rapidly growing, people-first multi-brand franchisor, empowers more than 150 franchise owners in building mission-driven businesses. This dedication cements its reputation as a premier choice for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to invest in their future, lifestyle, and legacy. With the recent acquisition of two new brands, Worried Bird Window Washing and Steel Coated Epoxy Floors , and ongoing expansion across its established concepts-Door Renew , Furry Land, Fetch! Pet Care , and Spray Foam Genie -Phoenix Franchise Brands continues to strengthen its portfolio. As a family-owned franchisor, it offers essential, service-based business opportunities in industries with steady consumer demand and long-term growth potential.

Worried Bird Window Washing provides professional, high-quality window cleaning services for residential and commercial properties, capitalizing on the growing demand for professional exterior maintenance services. Steel Coated Epoxy Floors specializes in durable, high-performance flooring solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial spaces, catering to property owners looking for long-lasting, protective coatings. Both brands align with Phoenix Franchise Brands' mission to diversify its offerings in the home services sector.

As part of its aggressive expansion strategy, Phoenix Franchise Brands plans to bring on 50 well-vetted, qualified franchisees across its brands. The franchisor is known for offering scalable, flexible franchise opportunities, such as an owner-operator model for hands-on entrepreneurs looking to manage day-to-day operations. Phoenix equips each franchise owner with world-class training, time-saving tools and ongoing support to ensure long-term success for everyone in their network.

"As we continue to expand, our top priority remains on empowering franchisees and providing them with the best support, training, and resources they need to thrive," said Greg Longe, CEO of Phoenix Franchise Brands. "Joining our network means gaining access to proven systems within a supportive community, while staying true to our core values: honesty, character, integrity, inclusivity and courage. Whether you're an experienced owner or new to franchising, we're here to help you build a legacy that lasts."

With a scalable growth model that enables franchisees to expand through multi-unit and territory ownership, Phoenix Franchise Brands continues to strengthen its market presence. Its strategic investments in innovative service models, long-term brand sustainability, and high-growth industries position franchise owners for sustained profitability. By driving operational efficiencies through proprietary technology, AI-powered lead generation, and digital optimization, Phoenix Franchise Brands is redefining success in pet care, home improvement, and essential home services.

According to the 2025 Franchising Economic Outlook, the franchise industry is expected to generate over $936.4 billion in economic output, growing at a rate of 4.4 percent. With personal services and home service brands leading the way, Phoenix Franchise Brands is strengthening its position in the industry by bringing its franchise sales operations in-house, allowing for a more personalized, efficient, and transparent process for prospective franchisees. By managing franchise development internally, the company ensures that new owners receive tailored support from the start, helping them transition seamlessly into business ownership. Beyond internal growth, Phoenix Franchise Brands is actively seeking to acquire additional franchise concepts that align with its mission of providing essential, service-based business opportunities.

If you're looking to break into the booming pet services industry, capitalize on home improvement trends, or explore high-demand home service offerings, Phoenix Franchise Brands is continuing to expand across the country, offering a path to financial independence with unmatched support.

