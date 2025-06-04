Infrasense Completes TSD And GPR Analyses In Mississippi

Infrasense was tasked with carrying out evaluations of approximately 200 lane-miles of traffic speed deflectometer (TSD) and additional 3D ground penetrating radar (3DGPR) data collected throughout the state of Mississippi. The evaluations included combining the TSD data with pavement layer thicknesses determined from the onboard 3DGPR system to calculate pavement layer moduli, structural number, remaining life, and recommended asphalt overlay thickness.

CANTON, Miss., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrasense has evaluated approximately 200 lane-miles of traffic speed deflectometer (TSD) data and 25 channels of 3DGPR data collected by MDOT at various locations across Mississippi. Previously identified project segments were reviewed by Infrasense and MDOT to prioritize areas requiring more detailed analysis. Five project sections, each spanning approximately five miles in length, were identified and analyzed. Deliverables for these evaluations included the calculation of pavement layer moduli, structural number, remaining life, and recommended asphalt overlay thickness. These were reported in a comprehensive spreadsheet with each measurement location including SRI (Standard Route Identifier), Log Mile, latitude, longitude, asphalt thickness, base thickness, alongside results of all analyses.

The 3DGPR data analysis included extraction of the 25 channels, spaced 3 inches apart, preprocessing of the extracted channels using calibration data, tracking of the layer boundaries, and layer thickness reporting. The layer thickness was reported at locations based on the TSD GPS coordinates. The 3DGPR data, which provided 6-foot-wide coverage from wheel path to wheel path, was reviewed to identify possible areas of high base moisture content and stripping within asphalt layers within the five project sections.

The TSD data, in conjunction with the associated layer thickness data from the GPR analysis, was analyzed to assess subgrade modulus, asphalt, base layer (when applicable) modulus, effective structural number, equivalent single axle loads (ESALS) to failure, estimated remaining service life and recommended asphalt overlay thickness. Included in the comprehensive TSD data evaluation was the identification of anomalies (e.g., weak pavement layers, soft subgrade), assessment of layer moduli to determine layer coefficients, and identify deficient layers.

Following the analyses of the 3DGPR and TSD data, including deflections, existing layer thickness, areas of distress, and estimated traffic levels, recommendations for rehabilitation (e.g., base repair, asphalt layer patching, overlays) were made. These recommendations will assist in developing expansive corridor planning and management strategies for critical Mississippi roadways.

