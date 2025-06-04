Meridianbet Seals Sponsorship Deal With Aquatic Sports Association Of Malta (ASA)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two-year agreement expands Meridianbet and Golden Matrix's (GMGI) sports sponsorship portfolio across regulated European markets

VALLETTA, Malta, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, the sports betting and iGaming division of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), a leading developer and licensor of B2B and B2C gaming platforms, today announced the signing of a two-year exclusive sponsorship agreement with the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta (ASA), the official governing body for water polo, swimming, and artistic swimming in Malta.

Under the terms of the agreement, Meridianbet becomes the exclusive betting partner of ASA, gaining integrated brand exposure across ASA events, digital platforms, and physical venues. The sponsorship includes the launch of the branded national cup competition - Meridianbet Super Cup, as well as LED road signage, scoreboard branding, and apparel sponsorships across Malta's aquatic sports federations.

“Water polo and aquatic sports are a vital part of Malta's sporting culture,” said Stefan Pavlovic, Malta territory director at Meridianbet.“This partnership reflects our continued commitment to supporting national sports ecosystems, building long-term brand visibility in regulated markets, and delivering value to fans, players, local institutions and shareholders.”

The ASA partnership builds on Meridianbet's growing sponsorship portfolio across 25+ international jurisdictions, where it supports sports ranging from football, basketball and MMA to eSports and grassroots competitions.

This announcement also aligns with Meridianbet's broader ESG strategy. In 2024 alone, the company conducted 293 community engagement initiatives, reaching over 18,000 direct and indirect beneficiaries through education, healthcare, sports, and advocacy programs.

