BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Informatica Inc. (NYSE - INFA), Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq - LSEA), Avidxchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq AVDX), FARO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq FARO)
Informatica Inc. (NYSE - INFA)
Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Informatica will be acquired by Salesforce (NYSE – CRM) for $25.00 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Informatica Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week of $31.65 for the Company's stock.
Additional information can be found at .
Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq - LSEA)
Under the terms of the agreement, Landsea Homes will be acquired by New Home Co. (“New Home”) for $11.30 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Landsea Homes Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $14.04 for the Company's shares.
Additional information can be found at .
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – AVDX)
Under the terms of the agreement, AvidXchange Holdings will be acquired by TPG (Nasdaq – TPG) for $10.00 a share in cash in a transaction that values AvidXchange Holdings at $2.2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the AvidXchange Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.
Additional information can be found at .
FARO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq – FARO)
Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, FARO will be acquired by AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE - AME) for $44 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the FARO Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company's shareholders in the combined company.
Additional information can be found at .
