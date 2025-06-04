Silvertech Wins Multiple Communicator Awards For Excellence In Digital Experience

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SilverTech , a nationally recognized digital experience agency, has been honored with three 2025 Communicator Awards by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). SilverTech earned two Awards of Excellence, the competition's highest honor-for its work on the Community West Bank and New York Proton Center websites, as well as an Award of Distinction for its digital experience created for PAR (Psychological Assessment Resources).The Communicator Awards celebrates excellence in strategic and creative communication across digital, mobile, video, and social platforms, with over 3,000 entries submitted annually from top agencies and brands around the world.“We are incredibly proud to see our work recognized by the Communicator Awards,” said Jeff McPherson, CGO of SilverTech.“These wins are an endorsement of our team's creativity, strategic thinking, and commitment to building meaningful digital experiences and the collaborative spirit we share with our clients. Together, we're building digital platforms that not only look beautiful but also drive real impact.”Award of Excellence: Community West Bank WebsiteSilverTech redesigned the digital presence for Community West Bank to better reflect its brand identity as a trusted community-focused financial partner. The new modern website emphasizes user-friendly navigation, mobile responsiveness, and intuitive access to banking services, creating a seamless digital experience for customers engagement and supports business growth.Award of Excellence: New York Proton Center WebsiteThe New York Proton Center website was recognized for its exceptional ability to communicate complex medical information in an empathetic, accessible, and user-centric way. SilverTech created a seamless digital experience that supports patients, families, and referring physicians as they navigate advanced cancer care options.Award of Distinction: PAR (Psychological Assessment Resources) WebsiteSilverTech earned distinction honors for its work with PAR, a leading publisher of psychological assessment tools. The newly redesigned website offers a streamlined experience for mental health professionals and researchers, enabling easy access to PAR's vast catalog of products, training resources, and support services-all while reflecting the brand's reputation for precision, integrity, and innovation in psychological assessment.In addition to these Communicator Awards, SilverTech has earned Kentico Site of the Year, Progress Sitefinity Partner of the Year, Business Excellence Award and numerous other awards . These accolades reinforce SilverTech's position as a leader in delivering digital experiences that are visually compelling, strategically aligned, and results-driven across diverse sectors-from healthcare and finance to education and professional services.About SilverTechSilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design and development, data and technology integration, and digital business consultation. Clients include national and global brands such as Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, The State of New Hampshire, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, and others.About The Communicator AwardsThe Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring excellence in communication across media platforms. Judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, the program recognizes innovative work that makes a lasting impact on audiences.

