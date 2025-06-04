Larky and VisiFI Partner to Enhance Member Engagement for Financial Institutions

- Robin Kolvek, CEO of VisiFIBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VisiFI, a leading provider of digital-first and all-in-one core banking solutions and part of the global Deda Group , is excited to announce a strategic reseller partnership with Larky, the industry leader in proactive member engagement.Larky's nudgeplatform delivers real-time, personalized notifications that span transactional and engagement-focused messages, transforming how financial institutions connect with their members. Through integration with VisiFI's digital banking platform, these capabilities are seamlessly embedded, enabling financial institutions to meaningfully engage with their members and deliver added value within their existing mobile banking experience"Our partnership with Larky supports VisiFI's goal to deliver digital-first solutions that meet the evolving expectations of credit unions and their members," said Robin Kolvek, CEO of VisiFI. "By embedding Larky's powerful engagement platform, we're giving our customers another meaningful way to build trust, drive connections and enhance the personalized services they deliver every day.”Financial institutions can choose from a robust library of pre-built campaigns or use AI-powered tools to create custom messaging tailored to their unique audience. VisiFI customers may select from tiered levels of nudgefunctionality to align with their strategic goals, ranging from straightforward transactional alerts to more advanced, location-based campaign capabilities.Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky, added, "We're thrilled to launch our partnership with VisiFI and bring our nudgeplatform to more financial institutions. Their digital-first strategy aligns perfectly with Larky's mission to help institutions engage account holders in meaningful, timely ways."With tailored engagement, location-based messaging, and turnkey campaign deployment, Larky empowers financial institutions to meet members where they are, delivering value when it matters most. Driven by strong early interest, VisiFI customers have already begun implementing the combined solution to enhance engagement and deliver measurable value.This partnership underscores both companies' dedication to providing technology that not only addresses the current needs of financial institutions but also adapts to future demands, ensuring they exceed expectations in connecting with their members.About LarkyLarky, the market leader in consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudgeplatform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit and follow Larky on LinkedIn.About VisiFIVisiFI is a digital-first developer and integrator providing flexible, open, and modular banking solutions built to accelerate customer growth and personalized services. From digital to our all-in-one core, account opening, digital lending, and everything in between, we create connected and secure experiences protected by industry best practices in data and systems security. Together with our parent company Dedagroup, a leading business and technology accelerator in Italy, we transform ideas into solutions for our customers, partners, and people. Learn more at and Home | Deda.

