QFBA Organizes 2Nd TOT National Development Program

Doha, Qatar: In partnership with Association for Talent Development (ATD), Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) organized the second edition of Training of Trainers (TOT) National Development Program, as part of a shared vision aimed at empowering national cadres and developing their professional capabilities in accordance with the highest international standards.

Organized with the support of Al Rayan Bank, Qatar Stock Exchange, and Qatar Financial Centre, the program aims to prepare a new generation of qualified Qatari trainers in the financial sector by equipping them with professional training skills and enabling them to effectively transfer their knowledge and expertise to others.

This will contribute to building a sustainable national training system that supports the country's economic and social development goals.

In this context, Director of Training and Development at the QFBA Majed Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi said that QFBA is proud to launch the second edition of the TOT National Development Program, which represents a qualitative step towards qualifying national competencies capable of leading training operations in the financial sector in accordance with international best practices.

QFBA believes in the importance of developing Qatari trainers to be ambassadors of knowledge and key contributors to building a knowledge-based economy.

This program comes to reinforce this vision by providing participants with an advanced scientific methodology and an integrated training experience that helps them deliver high-quality training programs with a tangible impact.

The program's first phase is an intensive course that covers a range of core topics, including the foundations of training program design and content development, presentation strategies and training session management, as well as effective learning methods and trainee evaluation. It also focuses on developing facilitation and career guidance skills, which will be refined in the second phase by providing mentoring and job shadowing opportunities.

This will enable participants to apply what they have learned in real-life work environments, enhancing their readiness to undertake training tasks independently and professionally.

The QFBA continues to offer specialized training programs in partnership with a select group of local and international partners, stemming from its vision to develop national competencies and qualify them to be effective partners in achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, contributing to the development of the financial sector and enhancing its competitiveness at the regional and international levels.