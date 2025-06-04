Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea Tonight

Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea Tonight


2025-06-04 02:01:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Thursday will be blowing dust to dusty at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind poor horizontal visibility.

Offshore, it will be slight dust at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 10 to 20 KT gusting to 32 KT at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 16 to 26 KT gusting to 35 KT at times.

The visibility will be 04 to 08/02 Kilometers or less at places at times.

The sea state inshore will be 3 to 5 feet. Offshore, it will be 4 to 8 feet, rises to 12 feet at times.

MENAFN04062025000063011010ID1109637281

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search