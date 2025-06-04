Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea Tonight
Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Thursday will be blowing dust to dusty at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind poor horizontal visibility.
Offshore, it will be slight dust at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly 10 to 20 KT gusting to 32 KT at times.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly 16 to 26 KT gusting to 35 KT at times.
The visibility will be 04 to 08/02 Kilometers or less at places at times.
The sea state inshore will be 3 to 5 feet. Offshore, it will be 4 to 8 feet, rises to 12 feet at times.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment