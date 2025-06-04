Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Thursday will be blowing dust to dusty at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind poor horizontal visibility.

Offshore, it will be slight dust at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 10 to 20 KT gusting to 32 KT at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 16 to 26 KT gusting to 35 KT at times.

The visibility will be 04 to 08/02 Kilometers or less at places at times.

The sea state inshore will be 3 to 5 feet. Offshore, it will be 4 to 8 feet, rises to 12 feet at times.

